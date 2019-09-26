The Breakfast Show

KCC Taking Part In Local Government Supplier Engagement Event.

: 09/26/2019 - 08:00
Author: Ciara Noble
Kildare County Council is among the 8 local authorities taking place in a Local Government Supplier Engagement Event.

It is being organised in partnership with InterTradeIreland.

Procurement staff from KCC and other participating councils have been collaborating with stakeholders including budget holders, engineers, emergency services and decision makers in recent months.

They have identified potential procurement opportunities coming up over the next 18-24 months, which are in areas including housing, roads, environment, finance, ICT, sport and green energy.

A symposium, taking place in the CityWest Hotel on October 1st, will enable engagement from potential suppliers on short and medium term projects.

