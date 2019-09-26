The Breakfast Show

Only 8 Staff Members On Kildare Free Legal Aid Board.

: 09/26/2019 - 08:02
Author: Ciara Noble
There are just 8 staff in the Kildare Free Legal Aid Board.

That's according to information released by the Dept. of Justice.

The board is "an independent, publicly funded organisation providing civil legal aid and advice, family mediation services, and administering three ad-hoc legal aid schemes connected with criminal matters."

Staff at the Newbridge Law Centre include 3 admin staff, a paralegal, and 4 solicitors.

The Dept. of Justice further notes that there are 69 solicitors in Kildare on the District Court panel, 11 on the Circuit Court panel, and 45 on the Abhaile panel.

 

Image: Pixabay

