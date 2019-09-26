The Breakfast Show

Maynooth Water Supply May Be Disrupted, Due To Overnight Works.

: 09/26/2019 - 08:06
Author: Ciara Noble
It could be some hours yet before full water supply is restored to scores of homes and businesses throughout Maynooth, following overnight works by Irish Water.

It's project began at 9pm last night, and was scheduled for completion at 7am.

Irish Water says it could take up to three hours for normal supply to resume, once works have ended.

There were two projects underway overnight.

The first set of works may affect:  Straffan Wood, Kingsbry, Old Greenfield, Silken Vale, Parklands, Castlebridge, Straffan Way, Ballygoran Road, Carton Court, Straffan Road to Straffan, Kilcock Road, Rathcoffey Road, Parsons Street, Maynooth University, Newtown, Bond Bridge, Meadowbrook, Brookfield, Woodlands, Newtown Court, Castledawson, Newtown Hall, Ashleigh Grove, Crinnstown, Laragh, and Moyglare Road.

The second project may affect supply Leixlip Road, Moyglare Road, Mullagh, Kilcock Road, Newtown Road, Rathcoffey Road, Strafan Road, Liffey Bridge and surrounding areas.

