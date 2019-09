Kildare resident, Conor McGregor's Irish company has racked up losses of over €660,000 in the last two years.

In 2018, it lost over €320,000

The company handles endorsement deals and and promotions for the MMA fighter here, who earned some 47 million worldwide that year.

McGregor Sports and Entertainment Ireland now has just over 1,700 euro in its bank accounts.

Image: Conor McGegor, via Twitter.