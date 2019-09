Economists say the owners of vacant sites must be taxed "aggressively" to reduce housing costs.

Just ten local councils are ready to charge the vacant sites levy of 3 percent.

Kildare is one of the local authorities with an active vacant sites register.

The ESRI also says, nationally, 2,000 fewer homes would be built, and the cost of sites is having an impact as well as Brexit.

Professor Kieran McQuinn says more must be done to put vacant sites to work:

Stock image: Pexels