A 13 Yr. Old Girl Has Been Reported Missing From Kildare.

Gardaí are very concerned for the safety of a missing teenager in Co Kildare.

13-year-old Chantelle Doyle, from Kilcock, hasn't been seen since last Sunday.

She's about 5-feet 2-inches tall, with a slight build, long brown hair and blue eyes.

She often visits Dublin city centre, Tallaght, Balbriggan and Ballymun, and gardaí are appealing for information on her whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 6667800, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111