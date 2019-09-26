Kildare Focus

2pm - 3pm
with
Ciara Plunkett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

A 13 Yr. Old Girl Has Been Reported Missing From Kildare.

: 09/26/2019 - 12:23
Author: Ciara Plunkett
chantelle_doyle.png

Gardaí are very concerned for the safety of a missing teenager in Co Kildare.

13-year-old Chantelle Doyle, from Kilcock, hasn't been seen since last Sunday.

She's about 5-feet 2-inches tall, with a slight build, long brown hair and blue eyes.

She often visits Dublin city centre, Tallaght, Balbriggan and Ballymun, and gardaí are appealing for information on her whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 6667800, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!