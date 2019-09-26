Kildare Focus

Major Garda Road Safety Operation Underway.

09/26/2019
Ciara Plunkett
speeding_cars_on_motorway_pexels.jpg

A major Garda road safety operation is underway for European Day Without A Road Death.

1,800 vehicles have been checked for speed, with 14 found to be travelling over the limit.

A motorist was caught driving at 71 kilometres an hour in a 50 kilometre zone in Drogheda, Co. Louth, and another was travelling at 105 kilometres per hour in an 80 kilometre zone in Dunshaughlin Co. Meath.

Gardaí and the PSNI are conducting a joint checkpoint operation on the border between Monaghan and Tyrone.

Superintendent Ray McMahon of the Roads Policing Unit says it's vital both police forces work together:

 

 

Stock image: Pexels

