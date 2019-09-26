Kildare Focus

Just 13% Of Children Are Getting The Recommended Amount Of Exercise.

09/26/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Only 13 per cent of children are getting the recommended amount of exercise, according to a new study.

Researchers say more homework may be having a negative impact on the take up rates.

This All-island study involved some 6,600 students across the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

It shows just 17% primary school students and 10% post primary pupils were getting at least 60 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity every day.

These figures are down from the 19% and 12% recorded 9 years ago.

Researchers say the increased volume of homework may be having an impact.

Since 2010, children at both primary and post primary level are spending more time on homework - increasing by 13 and 17 minutes respectively.

Around 6 in 10 students were spending no more than 2 hours in front of a screen.

Students in 6th year were most likely to go over this screen time guideline.

It's not all bad news though.

Since 2010, there has been a 7% rise in the number of primary school children playing community sport at least 4 times a week.

More than half of them were also taking part in PE classes at least twice a week, compared to 41 percent in 2010. 

 

