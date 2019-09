Two jet skis and four Rolex watches have been seized in a series of raids across Dublin and Wexford.

The Criminal Assets Bureau also froze 17 thousand euro in a bank account, following searches at eight locations this morning.

Documents relating to property bought here and abroad and five phones have also been seized.

This morning's searches are part of the same investigation that led officers to seize 100 thousand euro in Tallaght, Dublin in 2017.