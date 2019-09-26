Kildare Focus

Listen: Kildare GRA "Disappointed" By Loss Of Divisional Status.

Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kildare's GRA representative says he and his members are disappointed that the division is to lose its HQ
Kildare, despite being the most populous county in a newly-formed Garda Divison, will not host the divisional headquarters.

Kildare is being paired with Laois and Offaly in a restructuring that will see the number of Garda Regions  reduce from six to four and the Garda Divisions from 28 to 19.

Gardai say " A wide range of operational factors have been considered when deciding where the new Regional and Divisional Headquarters should be based.

These factors included: population, geography, projected growth, crime trends and workload across a range of work streams. "

The regional HQ will be based in Portlaoise.

Garda John Joe O'Connell is the local GRA rep.

Kildare's population is more than that of Laois (84,697) and Offaly (77,961), combined

 

