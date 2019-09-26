Listen Back: Thursday's Edition Of Kildare Today With Clem Ryan

Listen back to hour one of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined by Kildare GRA Rep., Garda John Joe O'Connell, Ombudsman Peter Tyndall, Social Democrats Clane Maynooth Councillor Aidan Farrelly, a replay of an interview conducted by Antoinette Keegan of Justice for the 48
Listen back to hour two of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, koined by Director of Walter's People, Sarah Owen, Kildare South Fiannal Fail TD, Fiona O'Loughlin, Angela Edgehill, Fianna Fáil Celbridge/.Leixlip Cllr., Michael Coleman, and Portlaoise listener, Debbie O'Connor.