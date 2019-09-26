Listen: Data Protection Commissioner Willing To Meet Department Over PSC.

The Data Protection Commissioner says she was willing to meet with the Department of Social Protection over the Public Services Card.

However, Helen Dixon's told the Public Accounts Committee, on which sits Kildare North Social Democrat TD Catherine Murphy, that once it emerged that her recommendations were being rejected and challenged, a meeting would not be appropriate.

A report by the Commissioner found that the expansion of the use of the card to other state agencies was illegal under data protection laws.

Helen Dixon says she did indicate, in a response to a letter from the Department of Social Protection, of her willingness to meet:

File image: Helen Dixon/RollingNews