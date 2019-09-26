K Drive

Listen: Standard Rents In 7 Kildare Towns Are Higher Than The National Average.

: 09/26/2019 - 15:27
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Localised standard rent in 7 of the 8 Kildare towns examined by the Residential Tenancies Board is higher than the national average.

The RTB's report for the year to the end of June shows rents in Kildare have increased by 10%, a higher rate than the state average, of 7%.

The standardised average rent in Kildare is €1,248

The Housing Minister says developing more apartments, nationwide, is his focus in tackling the housing crisis.

Eoghan Murphy says there should be 20,000 new homes built this year:

