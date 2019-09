Parts of Naas are without water supply this afternoon.

Kildare County Council says its repair crew is on site, trying to locate the point of rupture of a water-main.

Supply has been shut off to allow for investigations.

KCC says they aim to locate the fault, and repair it, this evening.

Until repairs have been completed, Rathasker Road, Rathasker Heights, Rathasker Court, St Conleths Place, Carraig Oscar & St Michaels Terrace are without water.

Stock image: Pixabay