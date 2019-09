Dublin TD Paul Murphy is to leave the Socialist Party.

Deputy Murphy says a number of other members have decided to leave and launch a new group.

He says details of the new group will be announced on Monday.

In a statement the Dublin South West TD says he will continue as a member of Solidarity - People Before Profit and all six TDs in Solidarity-PBP will continue to work together closely in Dail Eireann.

File image: RollingNews