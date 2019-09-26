K Drive

Johnson Called On To Apologise For His Language In The House Of Commons.

: 09/26/2019 - 17:37
Author: Ciara Plunkett
boris_johnson_pendulum_summit_dublin_10_01_2019_image_4_rolling_news.jpg

In the UK,

A Labour MP has told the British Prime Minister to say sorry, as opposition politicians criticise him for his language in the House of Commons yesterday.

During a debate he used the term "surrender act" when discussing MPs who passed an act to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

He also told colleagues to deliver on leaving the EU to honour the murdered MP Jo Cox - despite the fact she supported remain.

Cabinet Office minister and Conservative MP Kevin Foster says the government wants to create a safe space for anyone in public life:

 

File image: Boris Johnson/RollingNews

