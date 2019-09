The Taoiseach is expressing his condolences to the people of France and the family of former President Jacques Chirac on his death.

He passed away peacefully at the age of 86.

Leo Varadkar says he was instrumental in shaping modern France, adding that he was a great friend of Ireland which he visited on many occasions.

Mr Chirac's presidency ran from 1995 until 2007.

File image: Leo Varadkar/RollingNews