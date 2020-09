Garda checkpoints are in place across Donegal with the county now under Level 3 coronavirus restrictions.

It has the highest rate of Covid 19 in the country - and people are being urged not to leave their county for the next 3 weeks.

The tighter measures mean indoor dining in pubs and restaurants is banned and there are stricter limits for gatherings.

In a video on Twitter, Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn has warned more counties could be moved to Level 3: