Dublin Simon Community says the reason homeless figures are going up in Dublin is because they're single adults.

The capital's homeless numbers rose by 22 last month to 6, 277, while nationally there's been a drop of 26 from July to 8,702.

It says single people are spending longer in emergency accommodation which will cause them stress, anxiety and other mental health issues.

Dublin Simon Community, CEO Sam McGuinness says this group isn't getting housed: