Progress Update Sought On The Upgrading Of Commuter Rail Facilities From Sallins To Dublin From The Minister For Transport

: 09/26/2020 - 12:27
Author: Ciarán Halpin
An Update has been sought from the Minister for Transport on the progress to date in the enhancement and upgrading of commuter rail facilities from Sallins to Dublin with particular reference to the need at peak times.

Deputy Bernard J. Durkan  has also requested information on if research has been carried out into the possibility of extending rail services throughout the commuter belt of north County Kildare to towns that do not have access to services.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan  advised that he has responsibility for policy and overall funding in relation to public transport and that The National Transport Authority (NTA) has statutory responsibility for the planning and development of public transport infrastructure in the Greater Dublin Area, including the DART+ programme.

Minister Ryan advised that DART+ is a transformative programme of investment which will significantly increase capacity on all the rail corridors serving the Greater Dublin Area including the Kildare and Maynooth Lines.

Minister Ryan has referred Deputy Durkan's question to the NTA for a more detailed reply.

 

