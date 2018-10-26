Listen: Kildare's Polling Stations Open

Kildare's polling stations have been open for almost an hour, and just shy of 146,000 people in the county are eligible to vote in the presidential election

Kildare County Council is reminding people that they do not need their polling cards to cast their ballot, but should bring photo id.

There are circa 30 polling stations across Kildare, all of which will be open until 10pm tonight.

The electorate is also being asked to vote in the blasphemy referendum.

Chairperson of the Referendum Commission, Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy has this message for voters in Kildare: