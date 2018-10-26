Listen: Call For Bord Na Mona's Redundancy Packages To Be Generous

A Kildare TD says Bord na Mona's redundancy packages must be generous enough to ensure staff avail of them voluntarily.

BnM has confirmed 430 redundancies, 150 of which will take place by April.

17 of its 62 active bogs are closing as part of its de-carbonisation programme.

Union, Unite, has threatened to ballot for industrial action in the absence of a concrete commitment preventing compulsory redundancy, and enhanced packages for staff.

Kildare South TD Martin Heydon, speaking in the Dáil, says the package must be in line with those accorded to workers in other semi-states.