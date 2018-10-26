Listen: Structure Assessments Of 42 Schools To Take Place Over The Mid-Term Break.

Thousands of students are heading into the mid-term break unsure if their school will be safe enough to return to.

42 premises, four in Kildare, are being examined following structural issues were found at three Dublin schools - two of which have fully shut.

It's feared more could have to close after checks are completed during the mid-term break.

Western Building Systems was responsible for their construction - but the company claims the Deaprtment signed off on the buildings.

Kildare South Fianna Fail TD Fiona O'Loughlin is Chair of the Oireachtas Education Committee - and says there are still questions to be answered:

The Kildare schools are: Scoil Phadraig Naofa (New School), Athy, Athy Model School, Gaelscoil Atha Í and Gaelscoil Mhic Aodha, Kildare Town.

A fifth, Portarlington Convent National School, falls within the constituency of Kildare South.