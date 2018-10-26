Kildare Focus

2pm - 3pm
with
Ciara Plunkett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Structure Assessments Of 42 Schools To Take Place Over The Mid-Term Break.

: 10/26/2018 - 11:50
Author: Ciara Plunkett
class_room_chairs.jpeg

Thousands of students are heading into the mid-term break unsure if their school will be safe enough to return to.

42 premises, four in Kildare,  are being examined following structural issues were found at three Dublin schools - two of which have fully shut.

It's feared more could have to close after checks are completed during the mid-term break.

Western Building Systems was responsible for their construction - but the company claims the Deaprtment signed off on the buildings.

Kildare South Fianna Fail TD Fiona O'Loughlin is Chair of the Oireachtas Education Committee - and says there are still questions to be answered:

frifollunch.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

The Kildare schools are: Scoil Phadraig Naofa (New School), Athy,  Athy Model School, Gaelscoil Atha Í and Gaelscoil Mhic Aodha, Kildare Town.

A fifth,  Portarlington Convent National School, falls within the constituency of Kildare South.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!