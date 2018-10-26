Kildare Focus

Mid East Region Agricultural Land Prices Are The Highest In Ireland.

The Mid-East Region, which includes Kildare, was the most expensive place in which to purchase agricultural land last year.

Data published by the Central Statistics Office shows the median price was  €9,488 per acre

The West region was the least expensive region with a median price of €4,424 per acre.

There's been a steady decline in the number of land sales transactions in Kildare, Meath and Wicklow.

The were 296 such sales in 2015; that dropped to 172 last year.

 

 

