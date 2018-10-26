Kildare Focus

Kildare Voter Turn-Out Averaging At 11.25%.

: 10/26/2018 - 12:48
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Turnout in the presidential election and blasphemy referendum across Kildare is averaging at 11.25% this lunchtime.

That means around 16,400 people, out of a total electorate of over 146,000, have voted

Kildare County Council is reminding people that they do not need their polling cards to cast their ballot, but should bring photo id.

There are circa 130 polling stations across Kildare, all of which will be open until 10pm tonight.

Selected turn-out data:

Kildare South:
Athy West Urban:: 10%
Patrician Primary, Newbridge: 10%

Kildare North
Leixlip:
Scoil Bride: 16%
Scoil Eoin Phoil: 10%

Clane: 12%
St. Brigid's, Kill: 12%
Naas: CBS 9
Sallins NS: 11%

