Listen Back: Friday's Edition Of Kildare Today With Clem Ryan.

Listen back to hour one of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined by Courts Correspondent, Frank Greaney, Brian Farrell of the Road Safety Authority, Damien O'Reilly, Lecturer in Retail Management in DIT, Aurley Keenan, one of the organisers of today's "slow down" road safety rally in Kill and Dr. Donal McManus, CEO of the Irish Council for Social Housing.
Listen back to hour two of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined by Deirdre Malone, Executive Director of the Irish Penal Reform Trust, Fianna Fail TD, Declan Breathnach on tackling illegal goods, Maynooth U.'s Dr. Mary Murphy on precarious work contracts, Kildare Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Chanel Ryan, and Tommy Callaghan, Sports Editor at the Leinster Leader.