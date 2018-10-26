Friday Night Rhythm

Long Delays On The N7 & M7, Southbound

: 10/26/2018 - 15:10
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Bank Holiday exodus is underway through Co. Kildare.

Traffic is already crawling, intermittently, from Castlewarden to Newbridge.

This is having a knock-on effect on traffic volumes in Naas, Kill, Johnstown, Sallins and Newbridge.

