Turn-Out In Kildare Averaging At 17.5%

Turnout remains low in the Presidential election and blasphemy referendum in Kildare.

Averaged data from selected polling stations indicates that 17.5% of the electorate here have registered their preference.

This means around 26,000 people, out of an electorate 148,000, have voted.

Turnout in Kildare at this point in polling during the Referendum on the 8th Amendment was averaging at 26.8%

Polling stations remain open until 10pm.

Kildare South

Newbridge:

Patrician Primary School: 16%

Kildare North

Leixlip

Scoil Mhuire: 19%

Kilcock: 18%