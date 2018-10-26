K Drive

Turn-Out In Kildare Averaging At 17.5%

: 10/26/2018 - 16:13
Author: Ciara Plunkett
ballot_box_4.png

Turnout remains low in the Presidential election and blasphemy referendum in Kildare.

Averaged data from selected polling stations indicates that 17.5% of the electorate here have registered their preference.

This means around 26,000 people, out of an electorate 148,000, have voted.

Turnout in Kildare at this point in polling during the Referendum on the 8th Amendment was averaging at 26.8%

Polling stations remain open until 10pm.

Kildare South
Newbridge:
Patrician Primary School: 16%

Kildare North
Leixlip
Scoil Mhuire: 19%
Kilcock: 18%

 

 

