K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen Back: Friday's Edition Of Kildare Focus With Ciara Plunkett

: 10/26/2018 - 16:44
Author: Ciara Plunkett
vintage_radio_family_listening.jpg

Listen back to Kildare Focus with Ciara Plunkett, joined by Prof Roger O’Sullivan, Interim CEO at the Institute of Public Health in Ireland, Tríona Culliton, Association of Optometrists President and practicing Optometrist, Karl Richardson, Head of Communications and Public Affairs, Commission for the Regulation of Utilities, Anne Crowe, who is looking for a venue for Christmas with Friends, Padraig McEvoy, looking for volunteers for tomorrow morning at Punchestown count centre and Corina Fitzsimons, PR and Communications Officer, Dogs Trust

 

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!