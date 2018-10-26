Listen Back: Friday's Edition Of Kildare Focus With Ciara Plunkett

Listen back to Kildare Focus with Ciara Plunkett, joined by Prof Roger O’Sullivan, Interim CEO at the Institute of Public Health in Ireland, Tríona Culliton, Association of Optometrists President and practicing Optometrist, Karl Richardson, Head of Communications and Public Affairs, Commission for the Regulation of Utilities, Anne Crowe, who is looking for a venue for Christmas with Friends, Padraig McEvoy, looking for volunteers for tomorrow morning at Punchestown count centre and Corina Fitzsimons, PR and Communications Officer, Dogs Trust