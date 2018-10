Turkey wants to extradite 18 suspects from Saudi Arabia after the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The Istanbul prosecutor's office has prepared a request - accusing them of "murder by premeditation, monstrous intent or by torture".

The Arabic kingdom says 18 people have been arrested and five senior government officials sacked over the writer's death inside a government building three weeks ago.



File image:Jamal Khashoggi/BBC