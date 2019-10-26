Across The Years

with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Engineering Works In Kildare To Affect Train Services Over The Weekend.

: 10/26/2019 - 09:30
Author: Eoin Beatty
irish_rail_logo.jpg

Due to engineering works this weekend between Sallins and Kildare and Athenry and Galway bus transfers will operate between Dublin Heuston and Kildare with the majority of trains departing Dublin Heuston ahead of the scheduled time.

Services will leave Kildare and Athenry at approximately the regular time.

    Bus transfers will operate between Dublin Heuston and Kildare in both directions
    Bus transfers will operate between Athenry and Galway in both directions
    Buses will depart Dublin Heuston and Galway earlier than the scheduled departure time
    Services to and from Ballina to Manulla Junction will be deferred
    15:45hrs Westport to Dublin Heuston service on Sunday 27th October will be cancelled

For Portlaoise Commuters today, an hourly service will operate to and from Dublin Heuston to Hazelhatch between 06:20hrs and 21:20hrs approximately with bus connections for all services serving Hazelhatch, Sallins, Newbridge and Kildare.

    22:10hrs Heuston to Portlaoise is deferred to 22:20hrs and operates to Hazelhatch only. Bus connections will operate Hazelhatch to Portlaoise serving all stations
    23:10hrs Heuston to Kildare will operate to Hazelhatch only. Bus connections will operate Hazelhatch to Kildare serving all stations
    Bus Transfers will be in operation for all customers travelling beyond Hazelhatch

 

 

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!