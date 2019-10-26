Engineering Works In Kildare To Affect Train Services Over The Weekend.

Due to engineering works this weekend between Sallins and Kildare and Athenry and Galway bus transfers will operate between Dublin Heuston and Kildare with the majority of trains departing Dublin Heuston ahead of the scheduled time.

Services will leave Kildare and Athenry at approximately the regular time.

Bus transfers will operate between Dublin Heuston and Kildare in both directions

Bus transfers will operate between Athenry and Galway in both directions

Buses will depart Dublin Heuston and Galway earlier than the scheduled departure time

Services to and from Ballina to Manulla Junction will be deferred

15:45hrs Westport to Dublin Heuston service on Sunday 27th October will be cancelled

For Portlaoise Commuters today, an hourly service will operate to and from Dublin Heuston to Hazelhatch between 06:20hrs and 21:20hrs approximately with bus connections for all services serving Hazelhatch, Sallins, Newbridge and Kildare.

22:10hrs Heuston to Portlaoise is deferred to 22:20hrs and operates to Hazelhatch only. Bus connections will operate Hazelhatch to Portlaoise serving all stations

23:10hrs Heuston to Kildare will operate to Hazelhatch only. Bus connections will operate Hazelhatch to Kildare serving all stations

Bus Transfers will be in operation for all customers travelling beyond Hazelhatch