An Irish player has matched five numbers and one star, to win over 400,000 euro in last night's EuroMillions draw.

There was no outright winner for the 61 million euro jackpot, but more than 53,000 Irish players won prizes.

One matched 5 numbers to win over 56,000 euro, and 31,000 of you matched 2 to win a fiver.

The winning number were 34, 37, 39, 40 and 50 and the lucky stars were 4 and 10.