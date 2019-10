Irish Water says it's putting extra resources in place to make sure there's no repeat of the country's biggest ever 'boil water' notice.

It affected 600,000 people in Dublin, Meath and Kildare for 72 hours, before being lifted yesterday evening.

It was down to a problem with the water treatment plant in Leixlip.

The utility's Yvonne Harris says the company's taking action to ensure this week's crisis isn't repeated.