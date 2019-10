There are calls for Kildare County Council to invite a deputation from Maynooth University to a future council meeting to establish ways for the municipal district and the University to work in partnership for the betterment of Maynooth.

The motion has been proposed by Fianna Fail Cllr. Naoise Ó Cearúil.

It will be discussed at the next meeting of the Clane-Maynooth MD which takes place on Friday 1st November.