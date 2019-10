There are calls for Kildare County Council to use the development contributions of €3.6 million derived from the Mariavilla Development to remove the dangerous bend on the Dunboyne Road near Pebble Hill House in Maynooth.

There are also calls for a footpath to be provided from Castlepark housing estate to the roundabout on the Blacklion Road.

The motion proposed by Labour Cllr. Angela Feeney will be discussed at the next meeting of the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District on Friday, November 1st.