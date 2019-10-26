Saturday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Eoin Beatty & Sarah Peppard

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Car With A 6 Year Old Boy's Wheelchair In The Boot, Stolen In Co. Meath.

: 10/26/2019 - 12:27
Author: Eoin Beatty
county_meath.jpg

 

A 6-year-old boy has been left devastated following the theft of his wheelchair overnight.

Kyle Fitzgerald,who has cerebral palsy, was due to go play specially-adapted GAA this morning, so his parents loaded up the family car with his equipment before going to bed last night.

However, at ten to three this morning, 3 people broke into the family home in Ashbourne, and stole the white Ford Kuga.

It's registration plate is 182-MH-958, it has silver alloy wheels, blacked out window and blue wheelchair stickers at the back and front.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!