Car With A 6 Year Old Boy's Wheelchair In The Boot, Stolen In Co. Meath.

A 6-year-old boy has been left devastated following the theft of his wheelchair overnight.

Kyle Fitzgerald,who has cerebral palsy, was due to go play specially-adapted GAA this morning, so his parents loaded up the family car with his equipment before going to bed last night.

However, at ten to three this morning, 3 people broke into the family home in Ashbourne, and stole the white Ford Kuga.

It's registration plate is 182-MH-958, it has silver alloy wheels, blacked out window and blue wheelchair stickers at the back and front.