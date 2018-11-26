22 Children In Care, Or Known To The Care System, Died Last Year.

22 children and young people in care or known to the child protection system died last year.

The annual report of the National Review Panel shows the number is a 4 percent decrease on 2016.

Reports were published in relation to 13 deceased children.

They show some social work departments were under serious pressure due to high referral rates and staff shortages and that troubled young people require better services to meet addiction, sexual health and mental health needs.

They also highlighted the profound effect of parental drug use on parenting, including the impact on maternal drug use in pregnancy.