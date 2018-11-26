K Drive

Listen: 440 People Are Being Treated On Trolleys In Ireland's Hospitals Today.

11/26/2018
Ciara Plunkett
440 patients are waiting on hospital beds around the country today, of whom 36 are at Naas General Hospital.

A national survey has revealed that less than a third of emergency department patients across Ireland are admitted to a ward within the HSE's target time of 6 hours.

While 3 per cent said they had waited 48 hours or more before admission.

University Hospital Limerick scored the lowest for overall patient experience, while Ennis hospital in Co Clare and South Infirmary in Cork scored the highest marks.

54% of patients at Naas General reported a "very good" overall experience there.

Director of HIQA's National Patient Experience Survey Rachel Flynn outlines what patients are saying:

