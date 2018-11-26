Jobfairy Kfm News Is Inviting Applications To Join Its Broadcast Journalist Freelance Panel.

Kfm is inviting applications to join its broadcast journalist freelance panel.
Duties may include: weekend news shifts; newsroom holiday cover, and producer cover for the station's two talk shows: Kildare Today, our flag-ship current affairs programme, and Kildare Focus, our daily magazine and life-style programme, and our weekend sports programmes, Saturday SportsBeat and Sunday SportsBeat
The successful candidate will have a highly developed news sense, a flair for generating news stories and programme content, excellent sporting knowledge, the ability to work to tight deadlines, and superb presentation skills.
Previous on-air, news and production experience is desirable, as is a full driver's licence.
Kfm is an equal opportunities employer.
The closing date for applications is 5pm on Friday, December 7th.
A voice demo is required, and, along with CVs, should be directed to:
Ciara Plunkett: ciara@kfmradio.com
News Editor
Kfm Broadcast Centre
M7 Business Park,
Newhall,
Naas,
Co Kildare.
045-849109