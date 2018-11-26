Kfm News Is Inviting Applications To Join Its Broadcast Journalist Free-Lance Panel.

Kfm is inviting applications to join its broadcast journalist free-lance panel.

Duties may include: weekend news shifts; newsroom holiday cover, and producer cover for the station's two talk shows: Kildare Today, our flag-ship current affairs programme, and Kildare Focus, our daily magazine and life-style programme, and our weekend sports programmes, Saturday SportsBeat and Sunday SportsBeat

The successful candidate will have a highly developed news sense, a flair for generating news stories and programme content, excellent sporting knowledge, the ability to work to tight deadlines, and superb presentation skills.



Previous on-air, news and production experience is desirable, as is a full driver's licence.

Kfm is an equal opportunities employer.

The closing date for applications is 5pm on Friday, December 7th.

A voice demo is required, and, along with CVs, should be directed to:

Ciara Plunkett: ciara@kfmradio.com

News Editor

Kfm Broadcast Centre

M7 Business Park,

Newhall,

Naas,

Co Kildare.

045-849109