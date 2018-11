Gardaí have caught more than 100 drivers speeding on the M7 between Junctions 8 and 11 today.

Two GoSafe vans have been deployed in the work-zone, following a number of crashes along part of the road where upgrade works are ongoing.

The speed limit in the road works is 60 kilometres per hour.

Gardaí are reminding motorists traveling through the works to slow down to prevent delays.