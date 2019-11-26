The Breakfast Show

Silliot Hill Remains Closed This Morning.

: 11/26/2019 - 07:57
Author: Ciara Noble
One of Kildare's two public civic amenity centres remains closed today.

Kildare County Council says it is undertaking "necessary site improvements" at Silliot Hill.

The facility will be closed until next Monday.

KCC is opening its centre in Gallows Hill, Athy, Monday to Saturday.

