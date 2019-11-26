KCC Asked To Establish Public Consultation On Population Growth In Clane.

Kildare County Council is being called upon to establish a public consultation on population growth in Clane.

7,280 were living in the town at the 2016 Census, up from 6,702 in 2011.

Kildare North Fianna Fáil TD, Frank O'Rourke, says the local authority should ensure the "concerns of the people of Clane are taken into consideration in light of the increase demand to live in the area together with the current level of development."

In recent days, An Bord Pleanála granted planning permission to Ardstone Limited for the construction of 184 houses, 182 apartments and a creche on a site at Capdoo.

Deputy O'Rouke says “I have met with a number of Clane residents recently who are concerned that the town does not have facilities to deal with a growth in population that is being proposed.”