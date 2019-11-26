K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Public Meeting On Barrow Blueway Taking Place In Rathangan Tonight.

: 11/26/2019 - 17:30
Author: Róisin Power
rathangan_town_centre.jpg

 

A public meeting on the Barrow Blueway is taking place in Rathangan tonight.

This is a 46 kilometre route, running from Lowtown in Roberstown to Athy.

Kildare County Council & Waterways Ireland have, jointly, been awarded over € 5 million in funding for the project.

Tonight's meeting, hosted by Fianna Fáil TD, Fiona O'Loughlin, is focusing on business and tourist opportunities the development will present.

It will be addressed by representatives from the Local Enterprise Office and the County Kildare LEADER partnership.

The meeting takes place in Rathangan Community Centre, from 8.30pm.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!