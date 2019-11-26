Public Meeting On Barrow Blueway Taking Place In Rathangan Tonight.

A public meeting on the Barrow Blueway is taking place in Rathangan tonight.

This is a 46 kilometre route, running from Lowtown in Roberstown to Athy.

Kildare County Council & Waterways Ireland have, jointly, been awarded over € 5 million in funding for the project.

Tonight's meeting, hosted by Fianna Fáil TD, Fiona O'Loughlin, is focusing on business and tourist opportunities the development will present.

It will be addressed by representatives from the Local Enterprise Office and the County Kildare LEADER partnership.

The meeting takes place in Rathangan Community Centre, from 8.30pm.