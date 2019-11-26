K Drive

PSNI Launch Investigation Into Sudden Death Of A Baby In Co. Armagh.

11/26/2019
Author: Róisin Power
Police in the North are investigating the sudden death of a baby in the Keady area of County Armagh today.

The PSNI says a 31 year old man has been arrested in the Craigavon area and taken to Banbridge station for questioning.

A post mortem is due to take place to determine the cause of death.

