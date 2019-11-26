K Drive

Two Kildare Heritage Schemes Are Now Accepting Applications.

Author: Róisin Power
Applications to the Kildare Built Heritage Investment Scheme & the  Historic Structures Fund 2020 are now being accepted.

The top level award for the former is €2,500, and, for the latter, is up to €200,000

Both schemes operate on a match funding basis.

The deadline for applications is January 31st.

