Listen: Kildare Mother Says Redeploying ASD Teachers Is Unacceptable.

A Kildare parent has described as "shocking" the fact that schools around Ireland are redeploying ASD teachers in to mainstream classes.

Lisa Tuite-Kirwan, on behalf of her son Tony, and two other children, has launched an online petition, calling for action by the Minister for Education.

All three are being educated in ASD classes in Prosperous, but there are no supported places at secondary school anywhere in Kildare.

Its emerged that in some schools across Ireland, teachers specifically assigned to ASD units have been transferred to main-stream classes.

Ms. Tuite-Kirwan says its unacceptable: