K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Kildare Mother Says Redeploying ASD Teachers Is Unacceptable.

: 11/26/2019 - 17:59
Author: Róisin Power
school_blackboard_books.jpeg

A Kildare parent has described as "shocking" the fact that schools around Ireland are redeploying ASD teachers in to mainstream classes.

Lisa Tuite-Kirwan, on behalf of her son Tony, and two other children, has launched an online petition, calling for action by the Minister for Education.

All three are being educated in ASD classes in Prosperous, but there are no supported places at secondary school anywhere in Kildare.

Its emerged that in some schools across Ireland, teachers specifically assigned to ASD units have been transferred to main-stream classes.

Ms. Tuite-Kirwan says its unacceptable:

tueslisaevening.mp3, by Róisin Power

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!