Streets Around Cork City Are Beginning To Flood.

: 11/26/2019 - 18:02
Author: Róisin Power
Streets around the River Lee in Cork City are starting to flood.

A number of routes have been closed to traffic since 4pm, and certain bus services have been diverted.

The City Council is providing sand bags, and parking is restricted in places until tomorrow morning.

