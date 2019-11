The M7 Naas North Exit westbound will be closed overnight tonight.

Kildare County Council says this to facilitate the M7 upgrade works.

The slip will be closed tonight from 10pm until 5am Wednesday morning.

It will be closed again on Wednesday night for the same period.

An alternative route is in place:

Motorists advised to exit the N7 Westbound at the previous Junction 8 (Johnstown), then divert through Johnstown to join the R445 and continue their journey.