There’s been a mixed reaction to the Tanaiste’s suggestion that people may be asked not to travel to the North because of Covid 19.

Leo Varadkar told his party colleagues last night the advice could be introduced because of the rate of infection there.

One Sinn Fein TD says it’s unrealistic and shows the Tanaiste is out of touch with people who live on the border.

But Donegal based GP, Dr. Martin Coyne, agrees with the idea.

File image: Leo Varadkar/RollingNews